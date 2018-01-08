Acer is doing a head start at the CES 2018 by announcing a new Chromebook. The new Acer Chromebook 11 boasts of being fanless and yet offers a long-last battery life, an impressive 11.6-inch screen, and USB 3.1 Type-C ports. The Taiwanese tech giant’s Chromebook 11 line gets updated with better specs and features including a 4GB RAM, Intel Celeron processor, 16GB or 32GB onboard storage, 1366 x 768 resolution, WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Just looking at the image gallery below, you will be impressed with the simple yet stylish design of the new Acer Chromebook 11. You can choose from either the touch or non-touch variant also know as the CB311-8HT or CB311-8H model. The Chromebook offers quick access to Google Drive so you can store and backup files in the cloud since there is only a maximum of 32GB memory.

The new Acer Chromebook 11 comes equipped with a dual stereo speaker and an HDR camera. You can use it as either a touch tablet or a laptop when you need to do more serious work. The device already supports Android apps but there may still be limits on what apps can run.

Before the new Chromebook 11, Acer has also introduced a Chromebook 15, two 360-degree cameras, and the Chromebook 11 C771 rugged laptop in the recent months.

