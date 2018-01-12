Samsung is ending the International CES with a bang. Well, it’s not really a big announcement but more of a private and important party where the South Korean tech giant showed off its early line of foldable smartphones. The audience only included a few VIPs and customers. The company unveiled what could be the future of Samsung phones with the highly-anticipated flexible and rollable display.

The Samsung foldable phones are almost ready. The final prototypes are on hand before mass production starts later this year or sometime in Q4. That detail has been confirmed already so we know the foldable smartphone will be avail for commercial use soon. We weren’t able to get inside the private CES event but people are saying the 2018 model is an upgraded version of the foldable phone unveiled at last year’s Mobile World Congress.

The foldable smartphone is described with a 7.3-inch OLED foldable panel. What’s more interesting is that two types of foldable devices were introduced: in-folding with 1R curve and out-folding with 5R curve. Not many details have been discussed but some guests said the phones on display are the 1st and 2nd-gen foldable phones.

We think this is neither the Samsung Galaxy S9 nor the Galaxy S9+ but a phone under a new series of foldable phones. That’s not another clamshell but a phone with a truly foldable screen. This could finally be the Samsung Galaxy X smartphone we’ve been hearing about so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Korea IT News, LetsGoDigital