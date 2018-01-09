Alcatel regularly launches new smartphones in batches. We were told the company will roll out six premium smartphones this 2018 and true enough, it’s starting the year right with three new models. Unveiled at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas, the new Alcatel 5, Alcatel 3, and Alcatel phones are ready to make an impression with their 18:9 display screens. This is the first time the brand is releasing such flagship phones with the full HD design.

Alcatel has been working on the design for some time. It’s a more modern take on the full view screen that is slowly becoming a standard not only in premium flagships but also in mid-range models. TCL manufactures Alcatel phones and promises it will deliver standard LCD panel with 18:9 full view display. The first series is the Alcatel 1 that brings affordability despite the premium specs and stylish design.

The Alcatel 3 series includes a dual camera setup and the same bezel-less hi-res display plus some more premium specs and features. There’s also the Alcatel 5 that is considered affordable premium. It already comes with face unlock, cinema-style functions, and a large battery. It’s a feature-rich flagship model alright but it remains affordable.

No information yet on the exact specs and features but all three new series will offer 18:9 full view display. That’s a flagship feature for some brands but Alcatel is incorporating it into the latest budget-friendly Android phones.

Check Alcatel’s booth at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas and see for yourself how the Alcatel 1, Alcatel 3, and Alcatel 5’s displays will make it your alternative choice.

