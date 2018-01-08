Aside from the new Acer Chromebook 11, a new pair Chromebooks is also launching this week. This time, it’s from HP and it will arrive with a new Chromebox. HP now has the upgraded versions of the Chromebook 11 G6 and Chromebook 14 15. These notebooks still run Chrome OS but they already support Android apps. They allow you to do basic computing, web browsing, typing, spreadsheet editing, and other personal, school, or work stuff.

HP Chromebook 11 G6 and 14 G5

The HP Chromebook 11 G6 and HP Chromebook 14 G5 boast of Intel Celeron N3350 or N3450 processor. The bigger Chromebook can even support up to 8G RAM. Both Chromebooks have the same HD resolution, up to 64GB onboard storage, and quick Google Drive access. Design-wise, they look similar to previous HP Chromebooks but the 11 G6 shows an orange trim and its ports can now be found at the upper edges, up from their lower edge position.

HP Chromebox G2

The HP Chromebook 11 and Chromebook 14 will be shown off this week in Las Vegas together with a new-gen Chromebox. This HP Chromebox G2 runs on a 7th-generation Kaby Lake processor, 8th-gen Kaby Lake refresh, max of 16GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, three USB 3.0, one USB Type-C, two USB 2.0 ports, MicroSD slot, and Intel HD Graphics 610 or UHD Graphics 620. The HP Chromebox G2 still features a mini form-factor and a very lightweight configuration of only 0.67kg. No details on availability and pricing yet but we expect to know later this week.

