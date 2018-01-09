If your home has one or better yet, more than one Whirlpool smart appliances, then we have good news for you as they are about to get smarter. They have just announced that select products will now get support for two of the most popular voice virtual assistants: Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This gives you the ability to control your appliances from wherever you are in the house through simple voice commands. Refrigerators with touchscreens can now also access the virtual Dash Buttons for Amazon Prime members.

Google Assistant brings hands-free assistance to appliances, like setting and adjusting the cooking mode or the temperature and time on your range or starting a cycle on your dishwasher. Meanwhile, Amazon Alexa also offers voice controls. like stopping or pausing the washer or telling your refrigerator to defrost five pounds of chicken, all through Alexa-enabled devices around your house.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber and you have a refrigerator with a touchscreen, you can also now use the Amazon Virtual Dash Buttons so you can order products regularly with just a few taps or swipes. You can preprogram the Dash Button for certain products and quantities and when you tap it on the LCD screen, it will automatically fulfill your order and bring it to you with Prime shipping.

To be able to use Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, your appliance must be set to remote enabled. You also need WiFi and of course the app or device that is powered by either of the two. If you want to see how it all works before buying any of the Whirlpool smart appliances, you can check them out at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas until January 12.

SOURCE: Whirlpool