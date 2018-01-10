Each year, the CES tradeshow will never lack in gadget concepts that get us excited, and CES 2018 is no different. This year, we’ve seen lots of product and devices ideas that make use eager for the future to arrive – and one of those is Razer’s Project Linda. Think of a device in a laptop or notebook form factor, but totally powered by the Razer Phone, and you’re pretty close to it.

On its own, Project Linda’s notebook shell will not do anything, but once you dock your Razer Phone onto it, magic ensues. The notebook will obviously be an extension of the capabilities of the Razer Phone, and it even features a 13.3-inch QuadHD display that runs at the same 120Hz refresh rate as the Razer Phone.

The device will give you a functional Android-based workspace, to further the argument that you only need one device to work and be connected even when mobile or traveling – the Razer Phone for normal phone-type usage, and the notebook extension when you need more laptop features for work. The notebook connects to the Razer Phone via USB-C port, and it provides additional connectivity and hardware like a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, a single USB-A port, a USB-C charging port, dual-array microphone, and a 720p webcam.

This remains a concept from Razer – and a delicious one at that – but we’re hoping that the gaming company follows through with Project Linda. Heck, we love it already, even down to the Razer Chroma LED lighting on the devices keyboard. Make this happen, Razer. More pics and details via the source link below.

SOURCE: SlashGear