This week in Las Vegas, Sony introduced three new Xperia smartphones to the CES crowd and made an impression with the 120-degree selfie cams. The Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra, Xperia XA2 Ultra, and the Xperia L2 phones are the latest from the company that’s been struggling to make a big mark in the mobile industry. We’ve seen the official photos and the press renders and now, here is a hands-on video that details the special features and specs of all three smartphones.

We’re hoping to get our very own hands-on experience but for now, you may watch the video below published by the Sony Xperia team.

Hands-On Exclusive: Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, and Xperia L2 Phones

Sony Xperia XA2 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SDM630, Adreno 508

• Display: 5.2-inches, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, Gorilla Glass, IPS LCD

• Dimensions: 142 x 70 x 9.7mm

• Weight: 171g

• Battery: 3300 mAh (non-replaceable)

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB (expandable)

• Cam: 23 megapixels (rear) with LED flash

• Cam: 8 megapixels (front), wide-angle

• Connectivity: LTE-A Cat 12 (600/100 Mbit/s), HSPA, HSUPA, UMTS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0

• Colors: Black, Silver, Pink, Blue

• Others: Aluminum, rear fingerprint sensor

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 Oreo

• Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SDM630, Adreno 508

• Display: 6.0-inches, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, Gorilla Glass, IPS LCD

• Dimensions: 163 x 80 x 9.5mm

• Weight: 221g

• Battery: 3580 mAh (non-replaceable)

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64GB (expandable)

• Cam: 23 megapixels (rear) with LED flash

• Cam: 16 megapixels (front), wide-angle

• Connectivity: LTE-A Cat 12 (600/100 Mbit/s), HSPA, HSUPA, UMTS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0

• Colors: Black, Gold, Silver, Blue

• Others: Aluminum, rear fingerprint sensor

Sony Xperia L2 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1 Nougat

• Processor: MediaTek MT6737T, Mali-T720 MP2

• Display: 5.5-inches, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, Gorilla Glass, IPS LCD

• Dimensions: 150 x 78 x 9.8mm

• Weight: 178g

• Battery: 3300 mAh (non-replaceable)

• RAM: 3GB

• Storage: 32GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13 megapixels (rear) with LED flash

• Cam: 8 megapixels (front), wide-angle

• Connectivity: 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2

• Colors: Black, Gold, Pink

• Others: Plastic, rear fingerprint sensor

Sony has also launched two special covers for the XA2 and XA2 Ultra that flip easily to reveal the front. Opening the cover wakes the device and quickly launches whatever app or feature you need to use. Each one doubles as a smartphone stand with adjustable viewing angle while protecting the device against scratches and bumps for everyday use.

Sony Xperia XA2 Style Cover Stand

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra Style Cover Stand SCSH20

SOURCE: Sony Xperia