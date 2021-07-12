Samsung is doing something new for the second half of the year. Instead of the Galaxy Note 21, there will only be the new foldable phones. The South Korean tech giant will be releasing the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two foldable phones will also arrive with the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the new pair of Galaxy Buds 2. For several months now, we have been hearing about the upcoming premium devices. Different image renders have surfaced already too.

We can expect more information will be released in the coming months and until the official Unpacked event. According to Evan Blass (@evleaks), the Galaxy Unpacked will happen on August 11. We earlier mentioned an August 27 launch date but looks like the August 11 schedule is final.

The August Unpacked will be a major event for Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be announced. That is about a month from today.

There will be no Galaxy Note 21 series for this year but the Galaxy Note 20 will be followed by the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The latter won’t be out in time for the Unpacked event but probably sometime in October with expandable storage and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, it will be the next premium flagship offering from the South Korean tech giant. It will be the third-generation Galaxy Fold model. It will have an Under Display Camera as earlier shown off. The phone will also be coming to India.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will offer S Pen support and UWB. There could be an on-screen fingerprint sensor, a 512GB model, and a more affordable price tag. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have with a 7.55-inch inner display and a 6.23-inch screen on the exterior.

We can also look forward to that UPC with high transmittance. The phone will also probably run on Adaptive UI or Split UI. We remember mentioning the possibility of touch-based controls, Snapdragon 888 processor, 2215mAh + 2060mAh dual battery, and an IP rating.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may also come with an IP rating and an Armor Frame just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We learned the phone may come with an 8GB RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and a lower price. The phone could also be more affordable and “downgraded” to budget device.

The 5G connectivity is expected but an LTE-only variant may also be announced. As per recent renders, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 colors will be Yellow, Purple, and Dark Grey. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is said to come with a 1.9-inch external screen and a 6.7-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The 5G foldable phone is coming to Verizon and will offer Samsung Pay with MST. More units may also be released this year. Thinner bezels and a dual camera system can also be expected.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung will also release a new smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was recently shown off in different angles. Some images were leaked as well. The wearable device showed up in an FCC listing.

The new Galaxy Watch 4 models will be out soon. There will be two or three variants: the regular Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Active, and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

We can say with certainty the smartwatches will run on WearOS. Note that the new Wear OS by Google now integrates Tizen. Several details and image renders have already surfaced but expect more until the Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

A new pair of Galaxy Buds may also be announced. Back in May, the Galaxy Buds 2 showed up in an FCC listing. Early renders showed off design and color options. We heard the pair will have ANC after all.