Samsung has been working on a lot of things. It’s not just focused on smartphones but also on other smart home devices. There will be two new foldable phones in the second half of the year. The duo may also be followed by the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which is said to be replacing the Galaxy Note 21. A big Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in August. We can say now only the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be announced.

The Galaxy S21 FE won’t be unveiled then because it will be released in the fall. Samsung wants to concentrate marketing on foldable phones first. In early August, the smartphones will be announced. The new Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 will be introduced together.

For the rest of the year, we can expect the South Korean tech giant will spend more of its energy promoting the Galaxy Z foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be Samsung’s flagship offering for the second half of the year. Usually, it’s the Galaxy Note series in the limelight but the Galaxy Note 21 has been cancelled due to chip shortage.

There is no final launch date provided but it could be around August 27. The Galaxy S21 FE may be out later this year, around Q4, in time for the holiday shopping season. We know it’s coming and the year won’t be over without it being released.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with S-Pen support, a larger screen, and a more durable Ultra Thin Glass. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, its front screen may offer a notification when the screen is closed. Samsung is hoping the two foldable phones will become more popular.

At the moment, Samsung doesn’t really have a rival when it comes to the foldable smartphone category. There’s Motorola, Huawei, and even the Chinese OEM Royole but they don’t really sell as much as Samsung does.