Samsung has started working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We are not sure if the Galaxy Note 21 series will still be a go but we are certain about the next-gen foldable phone from the South Korean tech giant. It is also expected to arrive with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Several details have been revealed about the two and we believe more information will be leaked ahead of launch. We recently noted that possible IP rating, Armor Frame, and probably S-Pen support but sans an S-Pen slot.

Ice universe (@UniverseIce) recently said the Galaxy Z Fold3 would use a Snapdragon 888 processor as per another ource. The Samsung foldable phone will also be lighter by 13 grams compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 model will be better yet lighter in form. This information joins a slew of other details we’ve gathered in recent months.

So far, the phone is said to come with a smaller 4380mAh battery. It may come with S-Pen input but no S-Pen slot yet. We can also look forward to an Under Panel Camera plus a smaller cover display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is said to feature dual batteries: 2215mAh + 2060mAh. The two, when combined, offers 4275mAh power. This is according to a 3C Certification as noted. If the battery is real, then it’s really lower than the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s.

The smaller battery capacity could mean Samsung has changed the form structure. Rumor has it the company is compressing the space inside. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 , model number SM-F926, could be water- and dust-resistant. We just don’t know the exact IP rating.