This year, the Galaxy Note 21 series will not arrive. It will be replaced by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It will also be followed by the Galaxy S21 FE. Contrary to some reports the smartphone is already cancelled, we’re learning that it’s going to use a new SoC. The device may also arrive in four colors but may launch in limited markets only. It could be delayed because of chip shortage but we are certain the phone already exists.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has recently passed through TENAA which means the phone is almost ready. Model SM-G9900 is the Chinese variant. Listed are two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. Memory can still expand, thanks to a microSD card slot which can handle 256GB more. That is a bit odd though since memory cards up to 1TB is the common offer by Samsung.

To recap, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and Full HD+ resolution. It runs on 8GB of RAM, Snapdragon 888 processor, and a 4500mAh battery.

When it comes to imaging, there is a 32MP selfie shooter plus a triple rear camera system (12MP + 12MP + 8MP with 3x optical zoom lens). The battery of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE can also support 45W charging. Don’t expect any charger out of the box.

As with most Samsung smartphones, this one will also come with a USB Type-C port, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, GPS, and 5G. Also mentioned is an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, in-display fingerprint reader, and stereo speakers.