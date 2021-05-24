Samsung is busy on a lot of things. Apart from the numerous mid-range phones and tablets, there are two foldable phones to be announced at the next Galaxy Unpacked. One of the flagship foldable phones is the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will be the third-gen foldable smartphone from the South Korean tech giant. It may arrive together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is a different foldable phone factor. The public launch is a few months from today so expect more leaks, rumors, and speculations will surface.

Earlier this month, a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 image render was leaked yet again. That was after we learned it may arrive with an Under Display Camera. The phone is said to use a 2215mAh + 2060mAh dual battery and run on a Snapdragon 888 processor.

Together with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with an IP rating and an Armor Frame. We’re still not sure about that S-Pen slot but that is something to look forward to.

The display size may also be smaller but now probably with an Under Panel Camera. The new foldable phones may be out later this year with maybe some touch-based side buttons according to our source as sighted on a new patent.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could be equipped with virtual buttons for gesture controls. These may be touch-based keys. A phone with no physical buttons is no longer surprising. It’s possible but we’re not sure for something that isn’t really a standard.

You see, foldable phones are relatively new. There are still problems with the foldable and flexible screens and yet Samsung may be coming up with something that doesn’t have physical buttons. The WIPO listing tells us it may be the case but then nothing is final yet. Samsung could still be changing the design.

The description tells us the Galaxy Fold device comes with touch-based virtual buttons. The “buttons” may be on the frame and may work as gesture controls. Removing the physical buttons mean more display area and more comfort for the mobile user.