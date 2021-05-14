We may not know yet when the next Samsung Unpacked event will be but it looks like it’s shaping up to be another doozy of an event. We’re expecting some new foldable smartphones as well as a couple of new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active4. Rumors about the smartwatches are already flying around but what’s most interesting is the latest rumor that they will not be running on Samsung’s own Tizen but on Wear OS.

According to a Korean website, Samsung will not be using its in-house developed Tizen OS for its latest smartwatch. Instead, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active4 will be running on Google’s Wear OS. It’s been years since they have not used a Google OS for their wearables so it’s interesting that they will now be doing so for their upcoming smartwatches. Most likely this is because of the lack of 3rd-party apps on Tizen.

As for other details of the smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 4 will have 42mm and 46mm sizes with a “traditional watch design” while the Galaxy Watch Active4 will have 40mm and 42mm variants and show a “casual and simple design”. Other than that, we don’t have much details about these upcoming smartwatches as of now, but expect to have more leaks and rumors over the next few weeks as we near the Unpacked event.

One rumor that was previously floating around is that it will have a blood sugar reading feature. Unfortunately, the Korean website says the two upcoming devices will not have that. It would have been a coup for Samsung as a non-invasive blood sugar reader would be useful for those that are diabetic or would like to closely monitor their blood sugar. It looks like we’ll have to wait for future Samsung wearables for this.

Samsung is expected to announce new smartphones like new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip and maybe even the Galaxy S21 FE. The Unpacked Event may happen sometime this July or August or maybe even September at the latest.