Samsung has not finalized the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 but we are almost certain the tech giant will reveal the duo. The two foldable phones will overshadow the Galaxy Note 21 that is supposed to be unveiled but may be cancelled. In the next big Galaxy Unpacked event, we we will know what Samsung has done to the UI. One UI on top of Android 11 is already good enough but foldable phone users need something that updated.

Perhaps that a new adaptive UI may be better. That is what Ice universe (@UniverseIce) has alluded to in a recent tweet. The source said a Split UI which is an adaptive UI may be used on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Not much details have been shared but we see a UI that is responsive. The screen reacts to the position of the device whether it is open or folded. We only see one app but we can imagine it may be useful for other related apps. We’re not sure though how this will play out with Android 12.

We may be able to see the new adaptive UI on Fold3: Split UI pic.twitter.com/gCARLGjJUI — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 23, 2021

We’re also not sure if it will still be One UI or a totally different user interface. Samsung could be using a different one on foldables. Expect related details will be leaked or teased in the coming months.