Samsung is busy preparing for the new foldables phones. There will be the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as we’ve been saying the past few months. The South Korean tech giant has not revealed a new Galaxy Flip phone but will introduce a new model in the second half of the year. Expect more details will be revealed in the coming months until the next big Galaxy Unpacked event. Much has been said about the pair of foldable smartphones but nothing final and official yet.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 are said to come with an Armor Frame. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 may not offer an S-Pen slot yet but S-Pen support is a possibility. A smaller display size and a smaller 4380mAh battery has also been mentioned.

More details are surfacing online like that possibility of an Under Panel Camera. The two foldable phones may be out later this year. And more good news: they will come with IP rating.

An IP rating is important because it promises durability. They’re not built as rugged phones but they will be better and more robust compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. They come with Ultra-Thin Glass and a solid hinge but there is still the issue of durability.

Samsung will be announcing the foldable smartphones with IP rating. This means the phones are resistant to liquid and debris. It’s not clear though if the Ingress Protection rating will be IP67 or IP68. Any rating will do as such is needed for phones that cost around $2,000. It’s about time.