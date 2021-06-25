In about a couple of months, Samsung will unveil not just one but two foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be accompanied by the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There won’t be a new Galaxy Note series this year due to the chip shortage. The South Korean tech giant, instead, will be releasing the Galaxy S21 FE but that one may also be delayed. As for the Samsung Galaxy Z devices in the works, we are certain they will be ready in time for the Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the premium flagship offering for the second half of 2021. Together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it is expected to sell fast even with the high price. Much has been said about the devices like a fingerprint sensor and in-display camera.

A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 512GB model may be introduced. It could be more affordable too. The phone may come with a UPC that has a high transmittance.

Mass production is believed to have started already. Camera details surfaced online. The phone could have touch-based controls and an Under Display Camera.

As for the possible S-Pen support, we can confirm the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be used with an S-Pen. This is according to a source who shared the FCC certification is ready for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (SM-F926U and SM-F926U1). The phone is also confirmed to come with 5G (both mmWave and sub-6GHz), CDMA, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, WiFi 6, UWB, and NFC.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will also feature 9W Qi wireless charging, as well as, reverse wireless charging. The FCC document tells us there is a digitizer function on the foldable phone. It’s not clear if the smartphone will come with a stylus slot.

As described, the phone may come with a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O cover display, 7.5-inch Super AMOLED foldable display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 256GB or 512GB storage, 12GB or 16GB RAM, stereo speakers, and a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The foldable phone may come with an official IP rating. When it comes to imaging, there will be a 16MP under-display camera, triple 12MP camera system, and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover display.