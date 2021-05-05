The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be the name of the next-gen foldable clamshell phone. Instead of the Galaxy Z Flip 2, the South Korean tech giant has decided on calling it ‘3’ perhaps to avoid cofusion. Well, technically, it is the third model since the company also introduced a 5G variant apart from the original Galaxy Z Flip. We can expect it to be better and much durable. A recent post on LetsGoDigital has showed us some rendered images of the smartphone plus some more details.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now said to come with a dual camera, a 1.83-inch cover display and a two-tone design. Looking at the photos, we see a clamshell phone with a black finish and the rest of the build in another color. The device appears to be more robust and we believe Samsung can actually do it since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now better.

Our source has shared some images that show that phone in White or Gray. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also said to be out in Green and Purple and maybe even more colors –possibly eight like White, Gray, Green, Purple, Black, Beige, Pink, and Blue. The phone is said to come with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus so it will be more scratch-resistant.

It’s possible the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will use an Armor Frame. We can also look forward to a bigger cover display as shown in the photo. The phone may be “downgraded” to a budget device so a lower price may be expected. Other details we’ve gathered include the possibility of a narrower frame, 120Hz screen, and an IP rating.

When it comes to imaging, the phone may come with a dual camera system–just like last year. It could still be a 12MP wide-angle camera with a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter. The 10MP selfie camera may be expected as well.