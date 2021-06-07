The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be Samsung’s next premium flagship smartphone. It will arrive with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There won’t be a Galaxy Note 21 but that may be replaced by the Galaxy S21 FE or this Galaxy foldable phone. It’s been a favorite subject here the past few months. Recently, we noted mass production has started. Camera details have surfaced online. The phone could have touch-based controls and may arrive with an Under Display Camera, IP rating, and an Armor Frame.

The S-Pen slot is a possibility but we’re not sure about that. We can also look forward to a smaller 4380mAh battery and a smaller cover display. The device will be better yet lighter in form.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may feature an Adaptive UI or Split UI. It will probably run on a Snapdragon 888 processor. It’s highly likely the smartphone will run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box.

According to one of our favorite leaksters, Ice Universe, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s UPC transmittance will be as high as 40% or more. That is higher than any other UPC solutions available.

This also means the foldable phone will definitely have an under display camera. Our source added, even if the light transmittance is high, the UPC appearance is not perfect. The high UPC is closer to those on ordinary cameras so this means the camera will be just as powerful.

Earlier this year, the Samsung Under Panel Camera tech patent was approved for TVs and phones. The company was also working on Under Panel Camera technology for laptops. A number of OEMs have also worked on similar technologies like ZTE and Xiaomi. Both have already implemented the technologies on smartphones.