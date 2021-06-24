At the Galaxy Unpacked event in August, Samsung will be revealing two new foldable phones–the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. They will be joined by new Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches. We’ve been mentioning the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4. Those two are expected to use the new WearOS instead of Tizen. The latest we have is a set of 5K renders of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 including more details about display size and colors.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will soon be overshadowed by new models. The images below are for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4. They’re not final and official but they’re the closest we can get to the real thing. OnLeaks has shared the renders and details.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 looks different from the previous model. The changes may not be that obvious but it seems to feature a new circular dial and new band fasteners. Looking at the images, the watch shows a different button. The rubber strap seems the fit the full space. Frame will be aluminium and will be available in two sizes: 44mm and 40mm.

There will be four color options: Gold, Silver, Green, and Black. We know the smartwatch will use Tizen WearOS and will be powered by an unnamed 5nm processor. We also mentioned before 5W charging and batteries from ATL and Samsung SDI.

The smartwatch is now said to be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress on June 28, 2021 instead of the Galaxy Unpacked. We’re not sure though if the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will arrive together with the regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Let’s wait and see.