Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy Z Flip will be part of the South Korean tech giant’s 2021 lineup. It may not be announced with the Galaxy S21 series during the Unpacked event. We’re assuming Samsung will host a separate reveal as the foldable clamshell phone deserves its own spotlight. It may come with a Galaxy Z Flip Lite which is also said to feature an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The phone is expected to arrive next Spring but earlier, we heard it may be delayed to Q3 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G will be followed by the Galaxy Z Flip 3. A Q2 market release may happen. We can look forward to a better and more durable Galaxy Z Flip–one with a stronger flexible display and better hinge mechanism. We’re also imagining an Under Display Camera but that may not be ready yet.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 (or Galaxy Z Flip 2), may be equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display. This makes sense because the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold2 will also implement the said screen technology. If true, then the Galaxy Z Flip3 will be the first among those three premium phones to have such a display.

The foldable phone’s frame is also said to come with a narrower frame. An almost bezel-less display may be expected then as per our source. A lower price is also a possibility. Other related information we heard include stereo speakers for better audio experience. A March 2021 launch may be scheduled with a Q2 market release.