We always say Samsung is busy. That’s an understatement. Under development and probably almost in the final stages are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. There won’t be a Galaxy Note 21 series this year due to chip shortage but it may be followed by the Galaxy S21 FE. When it comes to wearables, the South Korean tech giant has the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4. The two smartwatch models are said to have recently received 3C certification.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch models may come with 5W charging. When released in the market, the wearable devices may come with no charger in the box. The 3C Certification means the next Galaxy Watch series is almost ready for public launch.

The charging specifications of the watches have been presented. The document was filed by Samsung (China) Investment Company Limited.

The models mentioned are as follows: SM-R860 (Samsung Galaxy Watch Active4 39mm), SM-R870 (Galaxy Watch Active4 43mm), SM-R880 (Watch4 41mm), and SM-R890 (Watch4 45mm). All four variants support 5W charging (5V, 1A). That’s the same as with the older model.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may also be compatible with the old wireless charging dock. Samsung is believed to use smaller batteries this time and could be from ATL or Samsung ADI.

When it comes to wearable platform, the watches will now run Wear OS. The latter has been improved as Google and Samsung combined Wear OS and Tizen for smartwatches.