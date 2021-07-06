The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series may arrive in several variants. There could be the regular Galaxy Watch 4, a Galaxy Watch 4 Active, and a Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Some images were leaked after several details have surfaced the past few months. With the Galaxy Unpacked being confirmed to happen this August, we can expect more information will be revealed about the new smartwatches and the new foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be part of the new Galaxy Watch lineup that will run on Wear OS with One Watch UI.

Our source Evan Blass shared new images of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. The wearable devices are set in black, white, and gray.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic could just be one and the same. There will be two sizes: 42mm and 44mm. But now we’re learning there could also be a 46mm model. Samsung seems to be maintaining the rotating bezel. We see two big buttons placed on the right.

The buttons are for easier nagivation of the new wearable OS and UI. Three colors will be available: Gray, and White. A silver version may also be ready but it will be either aluminium or steel.

The bands will be available in different materials and colors. Expect a silicone version and maybe a stainless steel too. The silicone bands will be ready in S/M and M/L options.

Let’s review the specs: Gorilla Glass DX or DX+, 5ATM rating, MIL-STD-810G certification, WiFi/LTE, and ATL or Samsung SDI batteries. It will run on Wear OS so we can also expect Google Assistant, longer battery life, and support for more third-party apps.