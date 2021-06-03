Samsung is working on a lot of things. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to arrive in a few months. It will come with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. There won’t be any Galaxy Note 21 as there is still the chip shortage problem. Details are being leaked left and right and we believe more information will surface until the next Unpacked event. We’re looking forward to that dual camera system and a bigger external display. The foldable phone may also be out in different colors.

We also heard the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come with an IP rating just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. We can also look forward to that Armor Frame.

The phone will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 instead of the Galaxy Z Flip 2. We said perhaps the company just wants to make things easier for everyone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be released in the market later this year. Specs have been leaked and it was mentioned it will feature a a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen (LTPO), a 3700mAh battery, a 2-inch external display, Gorilla Glass Victus on the back panel, triple rear camera system (12MP + 12MP + 64MP tele), and a a 10MP selfie shooter. The usual Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi6 plus 25-watt fast charging may be available too.

A Snapdragon 888 variant is expected but an Exynos version may also be introduced. As per Ice universe, the bezels of the phone may be less than 3.8mm shown off in the images.

Our source also said the four sides of the phone appear a bit smaller. The metal frame of the new-generation model of the Flip appears narrower. Don’t expect that feel of metal edging on the new foldable phone.