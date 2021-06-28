Samsung has successfully released wireless buds the past few years. We have seen new versions– the Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro earlier this year. Details and images of a new Samsung Galaxy Buds model have leaked so we know a new pair is coming from the South Korean tech giant. A Phantom White version of the Pro version may be ready but it’s just one of the color options. We also remember the special edition Adidas Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Another pair may be introduced in the coming weeks.

A few days after the Galaxy Buds Pro was announced, we also learned about the possibility of a Samsung Galaxy Buds2. It will be a new pair as hinted by Galaxy Wearable. A few months later, here are the design and color options as shown by official renders from our source.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be out in Green, Purple, Black, and White. The TWS earbuds may also be revealed on June 28 alongside with the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Samsung is expected to launch these new wearables before having the Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 is a pair of truly wireless earbuds. An FCC certification has been sighted so we know it’s real. The pair looks a lot like the previous model with the clean and minimalist look. It’s different from Galaxy Buds and the Buds+ that it will only have a glossy texture. That’s different from the dual matt and glossy finish from before.

The buds are said to come with two mics for better noise reduction. We’re not sure about the ANC (active noise cancellation) now but instead, it will come with active noise reduction. The buds may still support wireless charging. The charging case may offer a 500mAh battery at 2.5W charging support. Each earbud could also feature a 60mAh battery.