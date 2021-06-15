With recent rumors and news about an upcoming Samsung smartwatch going around, the official announcement of the Galaxy Watch 4 is probably imminent. And showing up in an FCC listing is probably another sign that we’ll be hearing about it from the Korean OEM soon. Four wearables have now passed through the regulatory body and have also given us a few more details about the devices. We don’t know yet when an official launch will happen but it may be some time between now and August.

Initially, a wearable with the device model SM-R885 was spotted at the FCC and it is believed to be the LTE variant of the SM-R880. The latter is supposedly the 41mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 4. Later on, three more wearables also passed by the US regulatory body: SM-R890, SM-R875, and RM-R870. Some more small details about these devices have emerged from the listing, although there are still too many questions left hanging in the air.

The SM-R890 is supposedly the bigger Galaxy Watch 4 model which will be WiFi only. The battery pack is labeled as EB-BR890ABY but there is nothing indicated as to what the capacity is. The RM-R875 may be the LTE variant of the bigger variant while the RM-R870 is the WiFi-only of the smaller Galaxy Watch Active 4. All of these four models were tested with the EP-OR825 wireless charger as per Android Authority and it’s the charger that supports the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The EB-BR890ABY battery may possibly have the 240 mAh capacity so it means it won’t differ so much from the previous smartwatch from this series, the Galaxy Watch 3. The Galaxy Watch 4 series will retain the Qi wireless charging support with 5W charging as well. There were earlier reports that this new smartwatch will not ship with a charger due to its 3C listing in China but that will probably not happen just yet.

Now as to when the official announcement, some say it will be at an Unpacked event between now and August. These FCC listings seem to indicate it will be sooner rather than later.