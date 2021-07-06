The second half of the year has started which means new beginnings or new seasons for a lot of brands. Samsung fans are already excited for what the South Korean tech giant will offer this new quarter. There will be no new Galaxy Note 21 series because of the chip supply shortage. It will be followed by the Galaxy S21 FE which will be released in the latter part of the year. As for the next big Galaxy Unpacked set for August, Samsung will be unveiling two foldable smartphones plus a new pair of Galaxy Buds and a the Galaxy Watch 4 series. That’s what we’ve been saying the past months but now we’re hearing there may be three foldable phones.

Samsung has been working on two foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. An August 11 Unpacked event may happen and will be livestreamed from the brand’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

The foldable phones will be replacing the Galaxy Note 21. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is even said to come with support for S-Pen just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra which makes it a worthy replacement. It’s not clear if Samsung will be totally phasing out the Galaxy Note 21 though.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is said to feature a 7.55-inch internal Super AMOLED display plus a 6.23-inch cover screen. There could be five cameras: triple 12MP rear cameras, 16MP under-screen selfie shooter, and another 10MP camera on the cover.

The Under Display Camera is anticipated. If it turns out to be true, then it will be the first Samsung phone with an under-screen camera display. It means no more punch hole cutout or notch.

There will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 which is the foldable clamshell phone. It is said to come in two variants: a premium model and another one, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Lite. Both phones may arrive with a 1.9-inch cover display. This also means there will be three foldable phones that will be announced. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is also said to come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage with a $1,249 price tag.

Samsung is believed to be making more foldable phones this year. There is no confirmation yet but that is the next step forward for the company who is presently number one in the foldable phone category.