Samsung is busy working on several new products and services. For the second half of 2021, we can expect to premium flagship smartphones. They won’t be just ordinary smartphones but rather with unconventional display. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive together with the Galaxy Z Flip 3. They will be announced during the next major Galaxy Unpacked event. We’re looking at an August event or maybe even earlier than usual. The phones will be introduced instead of the Galaxy Note 21 series. The latter will not be released this year because of the chip shortage problem. It may be replaced though by the Galaxy S21 FE.

Several details about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has surfaced online but we can expect more will be released until the official product launch. So far, we know the foldable phone will have better and upgraded specs including touch-based controls and an Under Display Camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also said to run on a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 2215mAh + 2060mAh dual battery. An IP rating is a possibility, as well as, an Armor Frame.

When it comes to storage capacity, we’re hearing the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with the same 256B storage. That’s not really surprising but a 512GB model may also be ready. No new colors may also be introduced but with a lower price compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

There will be a 512GB model as per our source. We can look forward to a more powerful yet more affordable Galaxy Z Fold from the South Korean tech giant this year.