The latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders showed us the design and color options. More colors will be introduced this year. The foldable smartphone will be unveiled together with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Watch 4. August is only a few weeks from today so expect more information will be leaked. A lot of details have been mentioned already like the possible lower price tag. That is something we want to really happen and we believe Samsung can cover that.

Samsung needs to make a number of changes to achieve a lower price. It needs to do this: offer a 4G LTE variant. That means no 5G connectivity. The latter makes the foldable phone expensive but we know not many people are always looking for such speedy mobile connection.

Many consumers are good with just 4G LTE so Samsung should offer a non-5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. An LTE-only variant may quickly sell but it’s a decision up to the South Korean tech giant. An LTE Galaxy S21 was teased before before the phone only arrived with 5G.

So far, we also know the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be offered by Verizon with Samsung Pay with MST. More units of the phone may be released with thinner bezels and frames, dual camera, external display, and more.

A bigger cover display was once leaked, followed by the idea of more colors. We can also look forward to that Armor Frame, 120Hz screen, and an IP rating.