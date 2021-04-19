New foldable phones are expected to be revealed by Samsung in the second half of the year. After the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip, the South Korean tech giant will follow with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. We’re almost certain about the names but we’re more curious about the specs and features. Much has been said about the foldable smartphones but we’re still taking things with a pinch of salt.

The next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z foldable devices may come with what is called an ‘Armor Frame’. It’s not clear what it is but the South Korean tech giant has recently applied for trademark not only in South Korea (KIPO) but also in America (USPTO) and Europe (EUIPO). This is said to be a phone frame that is very strong.

Samsung is also said to use an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) for the display. This means the screen will be extra scratch-resistant. A Samsung Armor Frame for foldable smartphones means better durability. The foldable devices would be better than the original versions.

The Class 9 category on the trademark means it has something to do with smartphones and smartphone frames. The strong frame could be made of new metal–same as the material used for the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

If not plastic, Samsung uses aluminium but over time, it becomes less rigid. It loses strength, making the phone not as durable. The company must be thinking of a better solution–one that will deliver a stronger phone. The build must also be accompanied by a stronger hinge.

The Armor Frame’s description is not clear but we’re anticipating a really stronger frame or build. Something that meets the military MIL-STD-810G standard requirements. We also expect one that is extra shock resistant as with most rugged phones.