CES 2018 Roundup: products and developments we’ve seen so far

The International Consumers Electronics Show isn’t over yet. CES 2018 has brands, geeks, and consumers going crazy over many new things. New tech innovations are emerging and the start of the new year is usually the best time to introduce new hardware, software, and whatnots. It’s been a busy week but we remain excited about each and every announcement and new product offering especially by some of the biggest names in gadget town.

We’ve been waiting for CES 2018 with much excitement since the fourth quarter of 2017. We were hoping for that Samsung Galaxy S9 but looks like the South Korean tech giant isn’t unveiling its next premium flagship which has been the subject of our talks the past few weeks. Don’t get your hopes up because there won’t be a new Galaxy S that would be unveiled. This means we won’t see the reimagined camera just yet. We only know the Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) is ready.

At this year’s CES, the Google Assistant Playground is showcasing new features. We know Google is a big winner because the virtual voice assistant is being integrated into numerous products and services including those small appliances from Whirlpool, more smart displays and headphones, iHome iGV1, Lenovo Smart Display, Haier Android TV devices, Schlage smart lock, and LG smart speakers.

If not the Google Assistant, there’s Amazon’s Alexa being integrated into a number or devices. A new tool kit aims to bring Alexa to more mobile devices. On a related note, Toshiba has unveiled an Alexa-powered six-in-one Symbio Smart Home Solution.

Samsung is unveiling three new C-Lab projects and launching seven commercial products. The South Korean tech giant has started to consolidate IoT (Internet of Things) products and services intro SmartThings after introducing the Family Hub fridge. The company has also partnered with Harman to boost car connectivity features. We’re still waiting for that phone with a rollable display to be shown off.

LG is unveiling the Raspberry Rose LG V30 while we wait for the LG G7 which is expected to launch in March or April. In the smart home corner, there’s the new LG ThinQ smart fridge, dishwasher, and oven.

Another brand going big this year is Anker Innovations with new products like the Nebula Capsule, ROAV VIVA, and the ZOLO Liberty+. We’ve also got our hands on some new products including the Planet Computers Gemini pocket computer.

When it comes to smartphones, the CES 2018 has become the launching pad for those new Sony Xperia phones (XA2, XA2 Ultra, and L2), three new bezel-less 18:9 display phones by Alcatel, and the ASUS ZenFone Max Plus (M1). Vivo is showing off phone with in-display fingerprint scanning tech.

New Chromebooks have also entered the game from HP, Acer, Razer (Project Linda).

The smartwatch arena receives the Misfit Path and the ZeTime Petite while we learned ZTE, Qualcomm, and Wearsafe were working on a personal security tracking solution. The smart home area also receives the BFGDs which are really big displays, Belkin’s wireless charging solutions and more power products, iOttie wireless chargers, and those from GE like the Smart Wall Switch and Sol lamp. More will be announced soon so stay tuned.

