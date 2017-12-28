One of the trends that we’ll probably see in 2018 (and actually already started this year) is the rise of smart speakers, or at least speakers that will partner with OEMs that already have the AI and digital assistant down pat. LG is choosing to go with the latter route as they announced their upcoming new speaker lineup that will be launched at next year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Their partnership with Medidian Audio also means that you get hi-res audio capabilities for all the speakers that will be launched.

Instead of creating their own AI for their smart speaker, LG just decided to instead focus on the quality of their upcoming ThinQ Speaker. They will be partnering with Google Assistant to bring the “smarts” to their audio equipment. The speaker can also communicate with the ThinQ and SmarThinq appliances. Using the OK Google command, the ThinQ Speaker can turn on an LG appliance. The High-Resolution Audio is also compatible with high-quality lossless files so you can recreate the sounds that were recorded in the studio.

The LG SKY10Y Soundbard meanwhile gives you better sounding speakers with its 550W speakers with 5.1.2 channels, lossless audio support, and a modern and sleek design that can make it a centerpiece in your living room. It’s still a connected speaker because it comes with built-in Chromecast technology so you can stream your music from compatible sources. If you want a portable speaker, you can get the LG PK speakers which use Apt-X HD streaming and has Dynamic Party Lighting that flashes to the beat.

Now as to how much these speakers will cost, that is still a mystery for now. But all will probably be revealed at CES happening this January 10-12 in Las Vegas.

SOURCE: LG