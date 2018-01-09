Google may be doing a rebrand on some similar services but the Google Assistant, the tech giant’s very own virtual personal assistant, is going stronger as its own brand and a full-featured service. The Google Assistant has definitely beaten Siri as originally intended but only since two years ago. From Google Now, it was rebranded to the Google Assistant. It has since received a number of major updates and supported more languages in the past couple of years including Hindi, French, and German and expanded to other countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan.

In 2017, the Google Assistant has become more popular than ever by being integrated with a number of products and services such as the LG Smart Ecosystem, Honeywell thermostats, iDevices Connected Home Products, Sony Android TVs, and Canary security devices among others. More good news were introduced especially since Android Oreo started allowing Google Assistant integration for third party apps.

Back in April, we said the Google Assistant would come to more smart home devices and speakers soon. That’s the same as more smart devices will arrive with the Google Assistant and that is exactly what’s going to happen this year as numerous brands and companies are making important and related announcement’s at this week’s CES 2018 event. The Las Vegas Convention Center has become the launching pad of big names like JBL and Sony with all the new smart products available.

Google said the Google Assistant is coming soon to smart displays. Watch the video here:

Here are some of the new smart devices running the Google Assistant:

JBL LINK View



This is a smart display speaker that is powered by the Google Assistant. It features a high-resolution touchscreen display, two stereo speakers, and a front-facing camera camera. High-quality audio is made possible by the JBL Signature Sound technology. The device is ideal to be stationed at the kitchen so you can do other things like cooking so you can follow a recipe, video call with your loved ones, cast YouTube videos, scroll through photos, or connect with other smart devices.

JBL Everest Headphones



JBL has introduced three new pairs of headphones: Everest 710GA around-ear, Everest 310GA on-ear, and Everest 110GA in-ear. These are premium wireless headphones that offer the JBL Pro Audio Sound tech and reliable wireless connectivity via Bluetooth. The Google Assistant can be accessed straight from the headphones as long as the compatible phone also has the Assistant installed. You can enjoy a true hands-free experience with the Google Assistant because you only need voice commands to play music, control volume, or check your calendar. The headphones can last all day with the long battery life while the quick recharge feature allows fast charging whenever you need it.

Sony Wireless Headphones



Sony has a bunch of new Noise Cancelling headphones –the first in the world boasting a splash-proof design. The pairs are ideal for in-ear comfort and listening if you want something more robust and stable. There are three models available: WF-SP700N, WI-SP600N, and WI-SP500.

The Sony WF-SP700N comes with a compact charging case that can be opened with a singl touch. It can last up to three hours of straight audio playback. The Sony WF-SP600N features NFC connectivity, allowing you to use it with the Sony Headphones Connect app. This way, you can easily access your previous Quick Sound Settings. The Sony WI-SP500 comes with an IPX4 rating, NFC rating, and a longer 8-hour battery life on standard usage. It features an over-the-neck design for a more comfortable audio listening. It’s perfect for the sporty and fit ones who do many physical activities.

Both the WF-SP700N and WI-SP600N models will be released sometime in June while the WI-SP500 model will arrive earlier in April with a €90 (£80) price tag.

Sony XAV-AX5000

The Sony XAV-AX5000 will arrive with the Google Assistant on Android Auto. It’s a 6.95-inch AV receiver that boasts of smartphone integrations.

Android Auto makes it possible for you to enjoy mobile connectivity while driving with the voice actions, simple cards, messaging, and music playback–all of which can be accessed from a special and intuitive interface. Other features include super quick wake up design, capacitive touch screen, sleek aluminum build, and dual USB ports. The device is rear view camera ready so you can make the most of the display.

