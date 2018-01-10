Despite rumors that Samsung was going to surprise people by unveiling their latest flagship at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the OEM officially squashed them. DJ Koh, president of the company’s mobile business confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S9 will actually be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in late February. Still, that’s earlier than last year’s March announcement of the current flagship, the Galaxy S8. Koh also shared some things to look forward to over the next few months and years.

At a press conference at CES 2018, Koh shared that next month will be the official unveiling of the new flagship at an event at the start of the MWC to be held in Barcelona on February 26 – March 1. He also shared that the long-rumored foldable smartphone will be launched sometime next year, although he has previously said they are targeting 2018 for that. Another important thing he mentioned is that Bixby 2.0 will be coming out within the year. More importantly, all Samsung devices, not just the flagships, will have their virtual assistant by 2020.

There is no shortage of rumors about the Galaxy S9, as with all major releases from the company. There are reports suggesting that it will be the first smartphone from Samsung that will have 512GB of internal storage. They say there will also be more differences between the regular S9 and the Plus variant, more than just the size of the screen.

A February announcement for the Galaxy S9 might also mean that we can expect the smartphone to hit the streets earlier than the S8’s April sell date last year. By March, we will probably be able to buy them at Samsung stores and partners. Well, that is, if we can afford it.

VIA: ZD Net