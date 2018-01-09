ZTE may be a bit threatened in the United States with the news of Huawei’s entrance but the Chinese OEM has plans to become bigger in the country. The company just teamed up with Qualcomm and Wearsafe to work on and deliver a new personal security tracking system solution that combines the power of Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 1100 platform and Wearsafe’s personal security software. The result will be a new wearable device that can be used for monitoring, emergencies, and communication.

Wearsafe is a name known for wearable safety devices. This team-up with Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE is expected to “create the next generation of personal safety solutions through a small wearable device” according to ZTE Mobile Devices’ VP of Product Marketing and Strategy Jeff Yee. The yet-to-be-developed system is aimed at the Internet-of-Things (IoT) market. Hopefully, it will be a connected personal tracking solution. As planned, ZTE will make the security device powered by a Qualcomm processor and Wearsafe’s software.

The system will take advantage of the Snapdragon Wear 1100 wearable platform and the mobile personal emergency response systems (mPERS) of Wearsafe. A Qualcomm executive, Pankaj Kedia, confirms the partnership and said the project “will be designed to deliver virtually always connected Cat 1 based personal trackers with extended battery life and sleek form factors”. The end product will be introduced to operators in the United States once ready.

SOURCE: ZTE