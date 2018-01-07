We’re just a few days away from the opening of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, but Google is already starting to make noise not about its hardware as expected, but about its Google Assistant and all it can do for devices and your life. From their press release which reminded people of what the digital assistant is able to do now, from early announcements about integration with various devices to a “Hey Google” installations around the city, Google seems to be going full out in pushing Google Assistant this year.

Last year was a pretty big year for the virtual personal assistant as it became more than just about Google Home, Google Home Max, and Google Home Mini. It’s now available on more than 400 million devices including smartphones, smart speakers, tablets, TVs, watches, etc. It also now has support for 8 languages including French and Japanese. Google also added more features like Voice Match, Broadcast, and Hands-Free calling. Voice control is a big part of this and you can now use “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” in more than 1,500 compatible smart home devices with over 22 brands.

We’ve also had early announcements of new integrations with various devices. The 2018 smart TVs from LG, which will also be announced at the CES this year, will have Google Assistant built-in instead of its webOS-based system that had its own voice assistant. C by GE meanwhile will also have Google Assistant baked in two of its new products, the ceiling light and a smart light switch. Just last month, the Google Assistant SDK update allow smart speakers to become closer to the Google Home family.

The Google Assistant Playground will be at CES 2018 this week so people can check out new integrations, devices, and other ways you can use it to make your digital life and actual life easier.

SOURCE: Google