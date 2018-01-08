Belkin is trying to live up to its reputation as a leader in mobile accessories as they announced a ton of new products which they will be unveiling at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. Included in their 2018 product portfolio are various wireless charging solutions, USB-C power banks, as well as fast-charging wall power delivery wall chargers. Even though you can take a look at them at CES, these products will mostly be released by Spring and Summer of this year.

Name a wireless charging use case scenario, and Belkin will probably release it. The Boost UP product line includes a wireless charging pad, a wireless charging stand, a wireless charging car mount, and a dual wireless charging pad. They all have a 10W output charge (with the dual one having one on each side) and supports Qi-enabled devices at optimum speed. They can also charge through cases up to 3mm thick and will be available in the Spring/Summer of this year. They’re also launching a commercial-grade wireless charging system that can be used for conference rooms, user desktops, restaurants, cafes, hospitals, etc.

As for the other products to be released, they have the Pocket Power USB-C powerbank with 10K of juice and can charge up to 80% in 35 minutes, if the device is Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 enabled. They also now have a 27W home charger that can power up larger devices like laptops and tablets while the dual port home charger can give 27W from the USB-C port and 12W output from the USB-A port.

These products will be available later this year but visitors at CES 2018 can take them for a spin at the Belkin booth. Pricing has not yet been indicated so we’ll update you once they’ve announced how much you will have to spend to add these to your mobile life.

SOURCE: Belkin