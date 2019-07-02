The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is coming next month. We’re sure of that now as the South Korean tech giant has published an official teaser. It’s for the next-gen Note because of the S-Pen being shown off. What’s interesting in the video is the focus on Samsung’s very own stylus. At first, you’d think it’s just an ordinary S-Pen drawing a simple ring. We had an inkling it’s for the camera and indeed, the result is a camera. An S-Pen with a camera? It’s happening!

The next Galaxy Unpacked will be on August 7, 2019. There is no venue provided but the event will be live-streamed from three online sites: www.samsung.com, www.samsungmobilepress.com, and news.samsung.com/us. Samsung is promoting ‘The Next Galaxy’ and we have an idea about what could be the Note 10. It’s been a popular subject since November last year when we said it will have a bigger and better screen with Sound on Display technology.

Samsung Galaxy Note S Pen camera patent was granted. It may implement a quad camera system and a keyless design sans the headphone jack and physical buttons. The phone may be out in two sizes–the regular Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro–although the Pro could be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ as per a recent sighting.

Multiple models of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could include the Note 10 5G variant. When it comes to imaging, we’ve seen the rear camera setup already. The possibility of using a 5x zoom camera module has been heard as well. However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 won’t use the new 64MP CMOS yet.

Samsung Galaxy Note series will boast 19:9 aspect ratio, may hit 50W super fast charging or 45W or 25W 4500mAh battery. A Galaxy Note 10e with small battery was also sighted. It’s DeX Live trademarked so expect more great things from the smartphone. It won’t have a headphone jack and microSD card slot.

Several phone renders, images, and videos have been presented. Those Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Olixar phone cases that appeared on Mobile Fun gave us an idea about the design. Even the Note 10 protective film, size comparison, and curves shown off have been helpful.