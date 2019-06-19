The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is coming. There may be multiple models but we’re only expecting at least two. As early as November last year, we were told the smartphone would have a bigger and better screen. It may come with a new Note S Pen camera as per a patent granted. It may also implement a quad-camera system, a keyless design, 5G support, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a fast-charging 4500mAh battery. The Galaxy Note 10 will not use the new 64MP CMOS by the South Korean tech giant but it may come with a new 5x zoom camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro may no longer have a headphone jack and physical buttons. The quad camera setup is likely to happen as per an earlier sighting of the rear camera setup.

Last week, a protective film sample was sighted online. Here is another proof as shared by our favorite Chinese leakster Ice universe.

This is the screen cover of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro. Note the protective film comes with a punch hole in the middle of the front panel.

Galaxy Note10 Pro's screen cover, which is more realistic than all previous protective films, please prevail. pic.twitter.com/NZsi807Eas — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2019

Another image comparing the size of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro was shown off.

Compare the size of Note10 and Note Pro pic.twitter.com/XWsEEDVjY1 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 18, 2019

This photo though doesn’t show a camera hole. We see pop-up selfie cameras and onscreen fingerprint sensors on both variants.

The next set of images present the screen edge curve which may point to a truly bezel-less display.

Much has been said about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. The Note 10 duo is due last August with a possible market release in September with possibly a 25W charging battery and not 45W nor 50W.

Several image renders have been out this early including a 360-degree video. The Note 10 launch will happen next quarter but before then, expect more rumors and leaks to be released.