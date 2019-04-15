It’s no secret that the Galaxy Note 10 is said to be available in two variants. They may be a regular Galaxy Note 10 and another smaller one. Today, we’re learning one version could be the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro. We’re assuming this is the regular Note 10. As early as November last year, we were told the Note 10 would have a bigger and better screen. A new S Pen camera patent was granted so expected this one as well apart from the quad camera system.

The public is waiting to have the keyless design implemented. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may be out in two sizes with each one still getting the quad rear camera setup.

The multiple models of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be of interest to you since we were told about the different camera setups and screen sizes. As for the name, there is a possibility Samsung would give it a different name because the Note 10 has been used already.

There is the Galaxy Note 10.1 from year 2012. The Galaxy tablet went official years ago and Samsung called it a Note before the Galaxy Note II was released.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro information was shared by top Chinese leakster @@UniverseIce. Actually, the source didn’t say much. Only the “Note 10 Pro” was mentioned.

Note10 Pro — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2019

If and when true, then the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro brand will be a first from the company. The South Korean tech giant usually uses ‘Plus’ or ‘Lite’ so the “Pro’ will be different.

Much has been said about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 variants including the 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch screens plus the dual rear cams and triple rear camera systems. Could the phones be called the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro?

And could the Pro version be really “pro” in terms of size? The Note series is already huge but a Pro variant could be even bigger. But then again, it really is just a matter of perspective. We’ve been saying in the past a smaller Note will be available so yes, there will be two: big and small.

We’re just not sure if the new Note Pro will be the usual, regular Note size or bigger. One thing is certain: there will be two Galaxy Note 10 phones.