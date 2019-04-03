The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of our newest favorite topics until the product’s official launch sometime in the second half of the year. The device is expected to be out in two variants. One will be the regular Note 10 while the other one may have a smaller screen size meant for the European consumers. We’re still taking this bit with a grain of salt. An S-Pen compatible edition can be expected but a smaller version may potentially be another bestseller.

Samsung just made it known to us parts for the regular Galaxy Note 10 and a smaller Note have been ordered already. This means the new Note will go into production soon. After a prototype has been made, we can also expect numerous testing and trials.

The Galaxy Note 10 follows the Note 9 but we’re looking at a lot of major improvements. For one, the development period is longer. The usual half year has stretched to almost a year. An August launch can be expected which is when before Summer is over.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may have a large 6.7-inch screen. The other variant could have a smaller 6.4-inch screen as usual. Codenamed as “Da Vinci”, the Note 10 could go in production next month if all goes well.

Samsung’s next-gen Note will follow the Galaxy S10 5G phone in the premium category. Together with the other Galaxy S10 models, they will be the South Korean tech giant’s premium flagship offering for the year.

The smaller Galaxy Note 10 may be compared with the Galaxy S10e, at least, just by looking at the specs. We doubt Samsung will call it the Galaxy Note 10e. The Galaxy Note 10 will be larger and more powerful with the latest Snapdragon or Exynos process, at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and 5G connectivity as a basic feature.

