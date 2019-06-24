Launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is going to happen. The South Korean tech giant is busy preparing the Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro while it tries to solve the Galaxy Fold problem. As usual, we can’t avoid leaks and rumors. As early as November last year, we learned the phone will have a bigger and better screen. It will also arrive with a Note S Pen camera as a patent was granted. The phone may also implement a quad-camera system.

Most likely, the quad camera setup will happen together with a keyless design. So far, we also know the Note 10 may be out in two sizes: the regular Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. There is a possibility of a fast-charging 4500mAh battery, 50W, or maybe just 25W. The Sound on Display on the Note 10 is also happening, as well as, an absentee headphone jack and buttons.

XDA developer Max Weinbach is sharing some information after he got to play with the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. They could just be prototypes so we won’t dare ask the source.

Interestingly, the duo is said to future headphone jacks on both models. The almost perfect renders are enough to tell us the S Pen is almost the same as the Galaxy Note 9. The source also said there is no microSD card slot on the non-Pro variant.

After the first post, Weinbach corrected himself and said the earlier information of a headphone jack was actually fake. The company just added one to trick the public. Well, it did work. The Note will not have a headphone jack so expect a USB Type C AKG earbuds out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series isn’t available yet but we know it’s already in the works. The premium flagship phone will be unveiled in August or September so let’s wait and see.