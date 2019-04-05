The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 being teased isn’t too early. We’ve been expecting previews for the next premium flagship since the Galaxy S10 phones were introduced. For the first time, the Galaxy Note could be available in two variants–the usual phablet size and another smaller in form meant for EU. Both models may also be out with multiple lenses: four for the larger Note 10 and three for the smaller one. Nothing is confirmed by the South Korean tech giant yet but we can expect more details to be revealed soon.

We believe the Galaxy Note 10 series could go into production in May. That’s enough time for a prototype release and beta testing.

At this point, we’re curious to know if it will have a bigger, better screen. The quad-camera system is almost sure, at least, for one variant.

The Galaxy Note 10 could maintain or improved whatever specs are on the Galaxy S10. We’re more interested in the cameras because that’s what Samsung needs to beat the Huawei P30 Pro which is the current king in mobile photography.

Looking at the past flagship designs, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (Galaxy Note 10 Quad camera) is believed to be the ‘Da Vinci’ phone in code. Development seems to be longer this time because we’ve been hearing about Note 10 related info since last year.

The September launch is also on the horizon but the final production models could be ready by August. Parts are believed to have been ordered already from suppliers so production is on the right track.

Nothing new mentioned about the keyless design idea but we’re taking it with a pinch of salt. We have a feeling more rumors, leaks, and speculations will be made public in the coming weeks and months until the official Unpacked event. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: TheBell