A couple of months before the official announcement, expect more information about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to roll out. We’re taking things with a pinch of salt but there are things we want to believe like perhaps a bigger and fast charging battery. Note 10 Pro’s details have been out since late last year. As early as November, we were told the flagship phone would have a bigger and better screen. It may also be released with an S Pen camera as a patent was recently granted.

So much has been said about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. The tech giant may implement a quad-camera system apart from the larger display. The Note S Pen camera can be expected, as well as, a keyless design.

It’s been said two variants will be out. One of the multiple models will be called a Note 10 Pro while the other one could be a Galaxy Note 10e. We’re assuming the Note 10 Pro will be the 5G model.

Design-wise, we’re looking at the buttonless design so don’t expect any headphone jack or buttons. The rear camera setup may be different but may be joined by a 5x zoom camera module. The screen will have a 19:9 aspect ratio similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10, Huawei P20 Lite, and OnePlus 6.

When it comes to power, we initially said the Note 10 Pro would have a 4500mAh battery capable of 50W super fast charging. And then it was lowered to 45W and now this: only 25w charging–according to an XDA source.

The 45w fast charging tech as previously leaked may not be true but you know, anything can happen. Samsung can still make changes before the official launch in August.

It’s not at all bad news for those wanting a new Galaxy phone with fast charging. The source said the next Galaxy A90 will have the 45w charging tech.