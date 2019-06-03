The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is definitely in the works. There may be two variants–a regular one and a Pro variant. The next flagship series may have a bigger and better screen, an S Pen camera as a patent was granted, quad-camera system, and a possibly keyless design. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be out in multiple models with one having 5G support and a fast-charging 50W 4500mAh battery. Some image renders were out this early, showing what looks like a 19:9 aspect ratio and a unique rear camera setup.

The old Galaxy Note 9 was equipped with 4000mAh battery. That’s with 15W fast charging support already. This year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be powered by a bigger battery, maybe 4500mAh, that offers fast-charging tech that can reach beyond 25W. Earlier rumor said it could reach max 50W but now we’ve got word the Note 10 will have 45W fast charging.

A Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 45W fast charging technology should be fast enough there’s no reason for your premium Galaxy phone to go low batt. Chinese leakster Ice universe (@universeIce) shared Da Vinci’s 101101 number which means 45.

Could the fast charging tech be 45W? That is a possibility. As for the smaller Galaxy Note 10, it could be called the Galaxy Note10e and may be powered by a small battery. No confirmation yet but we’re hoping to hear the official announcement.

Rumor has it Samsung is dropping the headphone jack and physical buttons. The Galaxy Note 10 series may be updated in many ways. At this point, we know we won’t be able to confirm most things yet. We’re just excited to know if the quad camera system will be implemented with Dex Live plus the 5x zoom camera module. We know the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will not use the new 64MP CMOS yet but we can still look forward to a high-performing camera setup.