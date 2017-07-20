The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is coming. It was already confirmed by the Samsung CEO. You may want to hold off buying that refurbished Note 7 because the next-gen phablet from the South Korean tech giant now has an official launch date. As rumored earlier, it will be unveiled on August 23. A teaser was recently published by the company that shows how we can “do bigger things” with the mobile device. It’s obviously the new Note because it is “bigger” and has that S-Pen stylus.

We’re assuming this will look similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ because of the almost bezel-less display which is called as the Infinity Display. As by tradition, Samsung will reveal the phone in an Unpacked event a month from now on August 23, 11 AM (EST) in New York City at the Park Avenue Armory. The Galaxy Unpacked event will also be available for live streaming at the following websites: Samsung.com, www.samsungmobilepress.com, and Samsung Newsroom.

We’re excited and interested to know if the Note 8 will definitely have dual cameras and rear fingerprint sensor (not onscreen) as per numerous leaks. We’ve seen the design, image renders, and a 360-degree video a few weeks ago, and we have a feeling more information will still be “leaked”.

MobileFun has listed Galaxy Note 8 cases and put them up for pre-order. We also saw that 3D-printed Note 8 model. We heard that the phone will not have an on-screen fingerprint sensor because of some display issues, that its ISOCELL dual cameras may have depth-sensing features, the device will be powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat at launch, and it will run on the latest premium Snapdragon processor.

So much has been said about this Galaxy Note 8, thanks to geeks sharing on Weibo and numerous leaked images. August 23 (still earlier than IFA) is only a few weeks from now. We’ll finally get to see the ‘Great’ phone which we all know started as the Project Baikal.

SOURCE: Samsung