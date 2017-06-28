Another day, another leak about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The South Korean tech giant isn’t exactly good at keeping secrets but we don’t really blame the company for there are many eager eyes and ears (and mouth!) who would do anything to get ahead of the mobile industry in spreading information. BGR happened to share what seems to be close to the real design of the Note 8 as the source has never failed before.

The leaked info tells us the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will come equipped with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen, 18.5:9 aspect ration, 6GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor, dual 12MP rear camera setup, and a 3300mAh batt. The Note 8 will still have a stylus but the S Pen will be updated. This Summer-bound phablet is believed to be nearing the $1000 price mark.

We’re not learning anything new actually because the source confirmed what most of us already know—that the design will be similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with the Infinity Display and improved screen-to-body ratio.

The image above is a 3D CAD illustration of the Note 8 that was leaked from the factory where the smartphone is said to be being manufactured. The image also confirms that there will not be an on-screen fingerprint sensor but will have one at the back.

We’re looking forward to seeing this Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in August which is much earlier than IFA 2017.

VIA: BGR