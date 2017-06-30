Samsung is releasing the Galaxy Note 8 this summer and we know before the South Korean tech giant’s official announcement, more rumors, speculations, and leaks will be published. We’ve written about the phone over a dozen times already since January and so far, we learned the smartphone will have a dual camera design, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and Infinity Display. We have an idea about how the device will look, thanks to the latest leak, as well as, those renders and 360-degree video.

We’re expecting more details to be made public before the official announcement but the product pages we discovered on Mobile Fun are the closest we have so far. Protective phone cases for the Note 8 are listed on the website, showing us a glimpse of the Note 8 and the phone cases to be sold.

This could be another mistake by the site admin but this isn’t the first time. The e-retailer has listed phone covers for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in the past that actually turned out to be true.

Eight phone cases are currently listed on the website. There are three models available for pre-order in several colors: Olixar FlexiShield Gel Case, Olixar X-Duo Case, and the Olixar Ultra-Thin. Various color options range from Carbon Fibre Silver to Gold, Black, Purple, Blue, and Metallic Gray.

Here are the phone cases up for pre-order on Mobile Fun:

• Olixar X-Duo Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Case – Carbon Fibre Silver ($21.49)

• Olixar X-Duo Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Case – Carbon Fibre Metallic Grey ($21.49)

• Olixar X-Duo Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Case – Carbon Fibre Jet Black ($21.49)

• Olixar X-Duo Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Case – Carbon Fibre Gold ($21.49)

• Olixar FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Gel Case – Solid Black ($5.49)

• Olixar FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Gel Case – Blue ($5.49)

• Olixar FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Gel Case – Purple ($5.49)

• Olixar Ultra-Thin Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – 100% Clear ($8.99)

VIA: Mobile Fun