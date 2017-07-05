We never doubted that Samsung will still come up with the Galaxy Note 8. The device has been part of the rumor mill for some time now. As early as January, we were certain that the South Korean tech giant will still release a new Note. The Project Baikal aka the “Great” phone is said to have a dual camera design. Most recent leaks show us the device will indeed have a dual camera as first shown off in a demo video and model.

Another set of leaked images was released and another set of image renders and a 360-degree video was also published. The closest we have to the real thing is this list of protective phone cases now up for pre-order on Mobile Fun.

New images popped up on Weibo that match those on Mobile Fun. The openings on the phone case match the position of the dual camera and fingerprint sensor. There’s also the screen protector for the phone’s display.

Nothing much to say here but the new images prove a number of things. After this set, we’re expecting more information and images will be “leaked”. We’re just hoping those tipsters will still leave something to our imagination. As much as we want more details, we respect Samsung’s privacy. Well, we still like to be surprised so we won’t deliberately look for more leaks.

VIA: Weibo (1),(2)