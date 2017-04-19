After the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, the South Korean tech giant still has another challenge to face: the launch of the Galaxy Note 8. This one is more nerve-wracking because of the fate of the Note 7 which was really problematic. That fiasco had Samsung rethink its marketing strategy and adjust its quality assurance tests. Standard protocols were also improved so we’re feeling positive about the S8 duo. Actually, it seems expectations are higher this time since pre-order sales are even better than last year.

Analysts have different predictions about the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Most of them are definitely positive but we’re giving the industry a few more weeks and see if there will be complaints similar to last year. We’re crossing our fingers there won’t be any. So far, we heard of that reddish tint in the display panel. Hopefully, there will no overheating or explosion.

The success of the S8 may spill over to the Note 8. The latter is the next highly-anticipated flagship and one analyst named Ming-Chi Kuo said that dual-camera setup on the Note 8 will be its most significant upgrade. The dual-camera setup is said to feature a 12MP wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiode (2PD), 13MP telephoto CIS, 3x optical zoom lens, dual 6P lenses, and dual OIS. We believe Samsung can deliver a high-specced camera but this analyst already claimed that the Note 8’s cam will be better than the iPhone 7 Plus’ camera.

The S8 and S8+ were a bit disappointing that it doesn’t have a dual-camera design but there are several leaks now saying early prototypes had such camera technology. The KGI analyst also said that feedback on the S8 phones have been good so shipment predictions are now higher from 40 to 45 million to 50 to 55 million units for 2017 alone.

It’s interesting that earlier this year, Kuo said the S8 “lacked attractive selling points” but is now optimistic. Perhaps the Galaxy S8 is really better than expected? We already said it is “arguably the best of show smartphone” for this year in our review. We’re giving it a few more weeks.

