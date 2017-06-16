Will the Galaxy Note 8 run the latest Android O version? Looks like it won’t but may be powered by Android 7.1.1. The phone was already sighted with Android Nougat when we confirmed it will have Infinity display. The Note 8 running on 7.1.1 was spotted in an HTML5Test database recently which tells us the phone won’t really run Android O.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also believed to be running the Samsung Internet 5.2 web browser according to the database. We’re assuming the South Korean tech giant is already testing the phablet for its upcoming launch in September. With model number SM-N950F, this device has been benchmarked already with 488 points (out of 555) in the test. The HTML5Test is done to check web browsing performance.

There is a Galaxy Note 8. We’re certain that Samsung wants to make up for the Note 7 fiasco by making the next-gen Note better than ever but with almost the same design as the Galaxy S8 and S8+. More features are expected to be added like the S Pen. Specs may also include the following: 6.3-inch Infinity Display, 8MP front-facing camera, Snapdragon 836 or Exynos 8895, dual 12MP + 13MP camera setup with 3x optical zoom lens, and an in-screen fingerprint reader.

We noted earlier that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be announced earlier than IFA 2017. We’re just happy know that the OEM didn’t discontinue the Note series and that it’s still pushing the Note 8. Expect to hear more rumors or leaks on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 before the official launch.

VIA: SAMMOBILE